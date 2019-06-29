Mississippi enacts new laws on teacher pay, criminal justice

In this July 30, 2018 file photograph, a statue honoring the Confederate soldiers who fell at the battle of Corinth in 1862 stands outside a courthouse in the Corinth, Miss. Several new laws are taking effect Monday, July 1, 2019 in Mississippi, including House Bill 1581 that clarifies an existing law about guns in courthouses to say guns may be banned in courtrooms, jury rooms, witness rooms and judges’ chambers but may not be banned in hallways, courthouse grounds or other areas in or around a courthouse that are generally open to the public. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — (6/29/19) Several new laws are taking effect Monday in Mississippi.

One gives a $1,500 pay raise to teachers.

Two new laws are designed to ease burdens on people who face court fines or who are trying to find jobs after having a criminal conviction.

The price of a marriage license is increasing from $20 to $35.

Schools are required to have active-shooter drills. Corporal punishment is banned for any student who has a disability or is on a special-education plan.

Making a terroristic threat becomes a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

