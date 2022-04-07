JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi congressional leaders voiced their opinions about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the United States Supreme Court.

Brown Jackson graduated from Harvard University and has served as a federal judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since 2021.

Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said Brown Jackson is well-qualified, displays strong leadership and is a person of honor.

“Judge Jackson is a brilliant mind with the utmost character and integrity. Congratulations Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on your confirmation. I look forward to your continued service to our country,” said Thompson.

United States Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) voted to oppose the confirmation of Brown Jackson.

“Judge Jackson’s record raises serious red flags. It is telling that some of her most significant rulings have been reversed by the D.C. Circuit Court, hardly a bastion of conservatism,” said Wicker.

Jackson will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She will join three other women, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan Amy Coney Barrett – meaning that four of the nine justices will be women for the first time in history.