Mississippi board votes ‘no’ on moving Confederate monument

CJ Maclin

Posted: / Updated:

John Lewis, left, and Sonniah Ramirez, 12, protest for the removal of the Confederate monument that stands on the Lowndes County Courthouse lawn, Monday, June 15, 2020 in Columbus, Miss. Lewis was protesting by himself when Ramirez approached him and offered to join in his protest. (Claire Hassler/The Commercial Dispatch, via AP)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Officials in a Mississippi county unanimously voted to keep a Confederate monument where it stands because moving the statue wouldn’t fix racial tensions. In a 5-0 vote, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal to relocate the Confederate statue in Oxford Square. Several members of the all white male board said they didn’t believe moving the statue would cause unity in the county. District 4 Supervisor Chad McLarty said he’s experienced racism because of the color of his skin but taking down monuments won’t get rid of bad people. District 2 Supervisor Larry Gillespie said he understands “how things like statues and street names can be offensive to some.”

