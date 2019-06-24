Mississipi middle school teacher found dead in Louisiana, two suspects arrested and charged with first-degree murder

(6/24/19) FERRIDAY, La. — A middle school teacher from Natchez, Mississippi has been found dead in Louisiana and two suspects accused of killing him are behind bars on first-degree murder charges.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Frederick McCray Jr. was reported missing on June 23, 2019, and was later found dead.

Police say that McCray was giving a ride to Jimmy O’Neal Lewis and Cedric Tennessee when the pair shot and killed McCray. Lewis and Tennessee allegedly dumped McCray’s body among trash and plywood somewhere in Ferriday, Louisiana.

Lewis was later arrested in Concordia Parish and Tennessee was arrested in New Orleans. Both have been charged with first-degree murder. The case is still under investigation.

McCray was a middle school teacher for the Natchez-Adams School District and was voted the 2018-2019 Morgantown Middle School Teacher of the Year.