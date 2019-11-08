MISSING: The Monroe Police are asking for assistance locating a runaway juvenile

MONROE, La. – (11/8/19) The Monroe Police Dept. is requesting the public’s assistance with locating Johnson and her infant daughter.

Both were last seen 11/05/2019 around 1:00 pm, Johnson was wearing a Blue t-shirt with Vegas logo and black pants.

It’s unknown what areas she may frequent, if you’ve seen Johnson and her infant please contact the Monroe Police Dept. at (318) 329-2600.

Your assistance will be greatly appreciated.

