WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Alyssa Allen. Allen stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Police Department

Allen was last seen wearing a black pantsuit and no shoes. If you know the whereabouts of Allen, contact authorities at 318-396-2722.