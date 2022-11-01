DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Downsville woman. Gloria Hattaway is described as a 91-year-old white female, standing at five feet and six inches and weighing in at about 163 pounds. Hattaway is believed to be traveling in the white 2016 GMC Terrain SUV pictured below.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

The vehicle displays Louisiana Handicap license plate 366866. Hattaway left Downsville early on November 1, 2022, and suspected to be in Arkansas.

Please contact Union Parish Sherriff’s Office with any information at (318) 368-3124.