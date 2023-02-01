The Shreveport Police Department is looking Jean and Johnny Poche. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department announced on Wednesday that they are looking for two missing people.

According to a media release, 67-year-old Jean Poche and her 50-year-old son, Johnny Poche, were last seen at their home in the 100 block of Prospect Street in November 2022.

Both Jean and Johnny are known to have serious medical conditions.

Jean has white hair and is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Johnny has brown hair and is 5 foot 8 inches tall. He weighs 150 pounds.

Persons with information about the whereabouts of the mother and son are asked to contact the SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.