MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On behalf of the Monroe Police Department, Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Margie Brohow-Sherman. The last time she was seen was at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, with her family at 1600 S. 5th Street in Monroe. There is no information regarding her last destination.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police

Brohow-Sherman is described as a black female with gray shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She stands approximately at five feet and five inches tall and weighs 158 pounds. There is a possibility that she is wearing a pink and blue striped shirt, a blue jacket and black pants.

Brohow-Sherman’s family confirms she suffers from multiple health conditions, including a mental health problem that may impair her judgement. She is required to take medication daily.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margie Brohow-Sherman is advised to contact Monroe Police Department immediately at (318)-329-6000 or by calling 911. All questions should be directed to Monroe Police Department.