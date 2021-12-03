Silver Alert: Louisiana State Police need assistance locating missing Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Shreveport Police Department regarding a missing 76-year-old woman.

Daisy Walker was last seen by family members at her residence on the 7800 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport.

Family have advised authorities that Walker walked away from her apartment some time after she was put to bed on Thursday December 2.

Daisy Walker is a black female with black braids and brown eyes, standing 5’6 and weighing approximatedly 135 lbs and suffers from a severe medical condition that may impair her judgement.

She was reportedly last seen wearing peach colored jogging pants and a black bonnet and is reportedly missing her prescription eyeglasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daisy Walker are asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or local law enforcement.