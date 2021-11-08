SILVER ALERT: Louisiana State Police ask for help finding a missing Vivian man

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. They are looking for a 78-year-old man from Vivian, Louisiana.

According to police, Earl Kindley Thompson was last seen by family members at his home on Front Street in Vivian. The family has told Caddo Deputies that he walked away from his home.

Courtesy: Louisiana State Police

Mr. Thompson is described as a black man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is about 5′ 11″ tall and weighs around 165 pounds. Police tell us he could be waring khaki pants, a teal green button down shirt, and brown leather slippers. Police say he might be wearing glasses as well.

The family tells police Thompson does have a medical condition that could impair his judgement and all of this medication is still at his home.

If you or anyone you know has any information that could help find Earl Thompson, you are urged to get in contact with police immediately. Police ask that you contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.