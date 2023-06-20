OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Ouachita Parish authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Johayns Hernandez Sanchez. According to authorities, Sanchez is described as a Hispanic female who stands at five feet six inches and weighs 160 pounds.
She was last seen leaving her residence on June 6, 2023, with an acquaintance in a white Honda CRV, possibly temporary Texas tag 3501G5, and is known to frequent the Bawcomville area. If anyone has any information as to her whereabouts, contact authorities at 318-329-1200