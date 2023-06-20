OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Ouachita Parish authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Johayns Hernandez Sanchez. According to authorities, Sanchez is described as a Hispanic female who stands at five feet six inches and weighs 160 pounds.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

She was last seen leaving her residence on June 6, 2023, with an acquaintance in a white Honda CRV, possibly temporary Texas tag 3501G5, and is known to frequent the Bawcomville area. If anyone has any information as to her whereabouts, contact authorities at 318-329-1200