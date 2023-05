MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Ouachita Parish authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Marie Lashe. According to authorities, Lashe is described as a black female who stands at five feet and five inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Offices

Lashe was last seen on May 20, 2023, wearing black and white shorts, and a red shirt. She has reddish hair and freckle. If anyone has any information as to her whereabouts, contact authorities at 318-329-1200.