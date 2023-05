OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile 16-year-old Keonte Phillips. According to authorities, Phillips is described as a Black male and weighs 120 pounds.

Photo courtesy of The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

He was last seen on May 21, 2023, in Monroe, La. Phillips was wearing a black shirt and black pants. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact 318-329-1200.