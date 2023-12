OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Jonathan Saquibal, who was last seen walking on Tidwell Road in West Monroe, La. He was last seen wearing a yellow hat, dark blue shirt, and gray pants.

Jonathan is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. If you know the whereabouts of Jonathan, be sure to contact authorities at 318-329-1200.