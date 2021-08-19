Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 73-year-old woman

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently attempting to locate 73-year-old Sue Ellen Woodard.

Ms. Woodard was last seen at her residence in the 1900 block of Old Natchitoches Road at 2:30 a.m. on the morning of August 19. She is described as a white female standing 5’2 and weighing approximately 140 lbs.

She was last seen wearing an LSU jersey/shirt with gray pajama pants and a light gray Coach purse. She is also noted as having a medical condition and could be disoriented.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sue Ellen Woodard is ask to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.