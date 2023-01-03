WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. There are currently no details about what Abella is wearing.

Abella’s last known location was the West Old Arkansas Road area in West Monroe on January 2, 2023. Anyone with information regarding the location of Abella Biedenharn is urged to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.