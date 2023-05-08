OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Officials of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate two runaway juveniles. 16-year-old Jimma’Nesha Jone and 13-year-old Jyiana Junae Spearman. According to investigators, Jones is described as a black female who stands at five feet two inches and weighs 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, green, and yellow hoody with blue jeans and hair braids.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to investigators, Spearman is described as a black female who stands at four feet and eight inches and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with black jogging pants and hair braids. Both juveniles left their Monroe residence on May 8, 2023, around 3:00 AM.

Both are known to frequent the Tanglewood Subdivision area. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the two runaway juveniles, contact authorities at 318-329-1200.