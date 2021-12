MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate a missing 13-year-old female, Barbara Johnson.

Johnson is described as standing 5’3 and weighing approximately 135 lbs. She was last seen in Farmerville on Saturday December 11, and is also known to frequent the area near Parkview Apartments.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barbara Johnson is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.