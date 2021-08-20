Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 46-year-old man

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for Antonio Morgan, a missing 46-year-old man from Monroe.

Per the release, he was last seen on Shady Lane in Monroe on Thursday August 19 after telling his family he was going for a walk in the woods.

Mr. Morgan is a black male, standing 5’11 and weighing approximatedly 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black Levi’s jeans, and red & white Air Force Ones.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Antonio Morgan, please contact OPSO at 318-329-1200.