Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s currently looking for missing teen

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies are currently attempting to locate 16-year-old runaway juvenile Jodie Denault.

Per the release, Jodie was last seen in West Monroe on July 13 2021 wearing a black windbreaker style jacket, with black sandals and a pink purse. She is described as a white female, standing 4’10 and weighing 103 lbs. She has blonde hair, but recently dyed it black.

Jodie is possibly in the Richland Parish area. Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Jodie Denault is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.