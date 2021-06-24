Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s attempting to locate missing 18-year-old

WEST MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have announced that they are currently searching for a missing teenager.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Per a release on Thursday June 24, the OPSO is currently investigating a missing person case for 18-year-old Khalan Raymond. Though no information was given regarding what clothing Raymond may be wearing, they did say she is a white female standing at 5’6 and weighing 190 lbs and she was last seen on Wednesday June 23.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Khalan Raymond, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.