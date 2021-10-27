Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s are attempting to locate a runaway juvenile

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate a runaway juvenile. Kameron McClain is 17-years-old and is described as a white female standing 5’3 and weighing 119 lbs.

She was last seen at her home in West Monroe on October 26, 2021 wearing a yellow shirt and black leggings. McClain is said to be traveling in a gray Ford F-150 truck and may possibly be located in the Blazier Street area in West Monroe.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kameron McClain is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.