OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to located two runaway juveniles.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brittany Perkins, a 15-year-old white female weighing 105 pounds and Hunter Davidson, a 14-year-old white male weighing 160 pounds, were last seen together in Bawcomville on Thursday, October 26,2023.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Brittany and Hunter is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.