Monroe Police need help locating a man missing for over a month

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are currently seeking the public’s helping in locating 65-year-old Emery Thompson.

Thompson was last seen on October 5, 2021 at his residence on the 5900 block of Desiard Street at 9:00 A.M.

When Thompson was last seen, he was wearing a white shirt, brown jacket and blue jeans. He is said to have mental illness that requires medication.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Emery Thompson, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

