WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Anaihia Frazier. According to deputies, Frazier was last seen by a family member on January 23, 2023, and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket over a brown romper and pink Vans shoes.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe Police Department

If you know the whereabouts of the juvenile, contact authorities at (318) 396-2722.