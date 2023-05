UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office need assistance locating Danielle Shipp. Shipp is described as a white female, standing five feet and 8 inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds.

According to authorities, Shipp was last seen in the Lenard Rd area of Downsville on May 23, 2023, at approximately 1AM. She was last seen wearing a gray or black hoodie, black shorts, and possibly carrying a backpack.

Photo courtesy of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information regarding Danielle Shipp, call 318-368-3124.