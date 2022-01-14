UPDATE: MISSING PERSON: The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has found the missing Downsville teen

UPDATE: UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that 14-year-old Izibella Hicks has been found safe.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Izibella Hicks. According to authorities, Hicks left her Downsville residence on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 5 PM.

She was last seen wearing Space Jam Boxer shorts and carrying a Violet Red Backpack with “PINK” written on it. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hicks, please contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.