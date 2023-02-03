UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 56-year-old Theresa Dawn Jones. Jones is described as a white female, standing five feet and six inches, and weighing approximately 163 pounds. According to authorities, she was last seen on February 2, 2023, at her residence in the Evergreen Community of Bernice.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

She had on pink pajamas and left her cell phone and vehicle behind, and normally wears eyeglasses. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please contact authorities at (318) 368-3124.