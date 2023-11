OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 56-year-old Gerard Paul Berry. Berry is described as a White male who stands at five feet and eleven inches and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Photo courtesy of The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Berry has no permanent address and was last seen several days ago in a wooded area in the 600 block of Smith Street in the Bawcomville area. If you know the whereabouts of Berry, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.