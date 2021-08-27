MISSING PERSON: State Police searching for missing Baton Rouge girl

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police are searching for a missing child from south Louisiana.

Angie Cerrato

Courtesy: Louisiana State Police

According to police, they are looking for 11-year-old Angie Cerrato. She is from East Baton Rouge Parish.

Police say, she was last seen this morning at 3:45 a.m. on the home surveillance cameras leaving the house on North Fuller Avenue.

She’s been described as at 4′ 11″ tall Hispanic female, weighing about 90 pounds, she has long brown hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a light-colored long sleeve t-shirt with blue jeans when she left the house.

Police say she is believed to be in imminent danger.

If you have any information that can help police find this child, please call the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or call 911.