MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance to find missing man

Zorian Alonzo Littleberry

Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen on January 12, 2022. According to deputies, Zorian Alonzo Littleberry, 20, was last seen at his home on Wednesday.

Deputies tell us he is described as a Black male, 5′ 10″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Deputies say they do not have a description of the clothes that he was wearing.

If you or anyone you know has any information that could help find Littleberry, you are ask to get in touch with Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.