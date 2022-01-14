MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Bawcomeville man

Darran Chance Smith

Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. According to deputies, they are trying to locate Darran Chance Smith.

Deputies tell us Smith is 28-years-old and was last seen in the Bawcomeville area on January 8, 2022. Deputies say Smith is described as a White male, 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Smith was last seen wearing all blue clothing.

If you or anyone that you know has information that could help deputies locate Smith, you are urged to get in contact with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.