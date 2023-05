MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office need assistance locating 27-year-old Timothy Doward Austin. Austin is described as a white male, standing five feet and eleven inches, and weighing approximately 230 pounds.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, he was last seen on Smith Street in West Monroe and was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Timothy Doward is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.