MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen

Michael Murphy

Photo Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing teen.

According to deputies, Michael Murphy, 22, walked away from his home on Prairie Road in Monroe on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Deputies tell us, he is described as a White male, 5’ 8″ tall and weighing about 140 lbs.

Deputies say he was last seen in a black jogging style suit with a white stripe on the sides. Deputies tell us Michael has a medical condition and is believed to be walking and lost in the Prairie Road area.

Deputies have asked that anyone with information who might know where he can be found should reach out to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.