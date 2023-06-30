MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Alyssa Jayde Roush who was last seen in early June 2023. Roush is described as a White female who stands at five feet and 11 inches, weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Roush was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black/white shorts. Roush is believed to be in the Lakeshore or Swartz area of Monroe, La., and riding a BMX-style bicycle.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Roush, be sure to contact authorities at 318-329-1200.