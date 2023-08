WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Travis Clarke, who was last seen on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Clarke is described as a White male who stands a little over five feet and weighs approximately 107 pounds.

Clarke is known to be frequent in the Bacomville area. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Clarke, be sure to contact authorities at 318-329-1200.