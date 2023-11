OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 47-year-old Willie Paul Landry, Jr. Landry was last seen in Ouachita Parish on November 12, 2023, traveling in his 2005 gray Dodge Ram truck.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Landry, be sure to contact authorities at 318-329-1200.