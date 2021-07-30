MISSING PERSON: Natchez Police ask for help finding missing teen

Bill Hunt Calvin, Jr.

Courtesy: Natchez Police Department

NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teenager.

According to police, Bill Hunt Calvin, Jr.,19, of Adams County is missing. Police tell us Calvin is described as a black man, about 5′ 5″ tall, weighs about 140 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Police say Calvin was last seen in the Morgantown School area wearing camouflage cargo shorts and a black t-shirt on July 21, 2021, around lunchtime.

If you have any information that can help police find this young man, you are urged to get in touch with Natchez Police Department at 601-422-3930.