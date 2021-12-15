MISSING PERSON: Maddison Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

MADDISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Maddison Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who has last seen in November. According to deputies, Jacob A. Elmore, 20, of Maddison Parish, was last seen in the Waverly area on November 30th, 2021.

Deputies tell us Elmore is described as a white male, about 6′ 01″ tall, weighing about 165 pounds. Deputies tell us he has short brown hair, blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and crocks.

If you have any information that can help deputies locate this man you are urged to contact the Maddison Parish Sheriff’s Office.

