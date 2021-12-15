MISSING PERSON: Maddison Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

MADDISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Maddison Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who has last seen in November. According to deputies, Jacob A. Elmore, 20, of Maddison Parish, was last seen in the Waverly area on November 30th, 2021.

Courtesy: Maddison Parish Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Maddison Parish Sheriff’s Office

Deputies tell us Elmore is described as a white male, about 6′ 01″ tall, weighing about 165 pounds. Deputies tell us he has short brown hair, blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and crocks.

If you have any information that can help deputies locate this man you are urged to contact the Maddison Parish Sheriff’s Office.