UPDATE MISSING PERSON: Louisiana State Police have found missing Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a man reported missing in Shreveport.

According to police, Jerry Smith has been found safe.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD)(August 26, 2021 7:08 p.m.) — The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man reported missing in Shreveport.

According to police, they are working with the Shreveport Police Department to find 86-year-old Jerry Smith.

Police tell us Smith was last seen on August 26, 2021, at about 1:00 p.m. at his home on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport.

Police were told Smith left his home walking and they do not know what direction he was headed.

Smith is described as about 6′ tall, black man, gray hair, and was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue plaid shirt, blue jean pants, brown boots, and a white fedora style hat.

Police tell us Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you or someone you know has any information that can help police find Jerry Smith, you are urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-716-2936 or local law enforcement, by dialing 911.