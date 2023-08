LASALLE PARISH, (KTVE/KARD)- On Friday, August 25, 2023, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Cynthia Phelps. Phelps stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs between 85 to 90 pounds with reddish-colored hair.

Photo courtesy of LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office

Phelps was last seen on August 25, 2023, around 2 AM at the 84 Motel in Jena. It is unknown what she is wearing. If you know the whereabouts of Phelps you can contact the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-992-2151.