LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Officials of LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate 39-year-old Christopher Harris. According to investigators, Harris is described as a white male who stands at six feet and weighs 245 pounds. Harris was last seen Monday, May 1, 2023, and was last heard from on Tuesday morning May 2, 2023, via test.

Photo courtesy of the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office

His last known location was LP Rec Road in Tullos. Harris is possibly wearing a red and gray T-shirt and dark-colored basketball shorts. His hair may appear thinner and more gray than the pictured in the photo. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Harris, contact authorities at 318-992-2151.