UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 53-year-old Kirby Lamon Holly. Holly is described as a black male standing at five feet and six inches, and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, he was last seen on February 4, 2023, walking on US Hwy 167 near Bernice. His clothing description is unknown and Holly is known to frequent the Bernice, Lillie, and Homer areas. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please contact authorities at (318) 368-3124.