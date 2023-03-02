UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 12-year-old Jayla Fields. Fields is described as a black female standing at four feet and seven inches and weighs approximately 90 pounds.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, she was last seen in Bernice on March 2, 2023, at approximately 1 AM. She was last seen wearing a red Nike shirt, shorts, and no shoes. Fields do not have her cell phone in her possession and her direction of travel is unknown. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please contact authorities at (318) 368-3124.