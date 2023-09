UPDATE: According to deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ruby Bass has been located and she is safe.

CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 12-year-old Ruby Bass who was last seen on September 12, 2023, around 10:25 PM. If you know the whereabouts of Bass, contact authorities at 318-336-5231.