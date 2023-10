CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Jaiden Becknel. Becknel was last seen on October 24, 2023, at the Dodge Store in Vidalia, La. around 12:11 PM.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Becknel was last seen wearing a red jacket and gray jeans, and maybe heading to Newellton, La. If you know the whereabouts of the juvenile, contact authorities at 318-336-5231.