EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 53-year-old Black male, Mick Kesee. Kesee’s last known location or contact was leaving work on March 6, 2023, in El Dorado around 11:30 PM.

The missing man was driving a 2006 red Chevrolet Avalanche with AR handicapped plate 198816. Kesee has a known seizure disorder, which puts his health and well-being at risk.

Please contact (870) 863-4141 if you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts.

Photo courtesy of El Dorado Police Department

Photo courtesy of El Dorado Police Department

One of the photos above is of Kesee in a blue shirt and blue jeans. The photo was taken on a surveillance camera of him at work last night. This is his last known clothing description.