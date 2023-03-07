EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 53-year-old Black male, Mick Kesee. Kesee’s last known location or contact was leaving work on March 6, 2023, in El Dorado around 11:30 PM.
The missing man was driving a 2006 red Chevrolet Avalanche with AR handicapped plate 198816. Kesee has a known seizure disorder, which puts his health and well-being at risk.
Please contact (870) 863-4141 if you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts.
One of the photos above is of Kesee in a blue shirt and blue jeans. The photo was taken on a surveillance camera of him at work last night. This is his last known clothing description.