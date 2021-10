CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies with the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently attempting to locate Misty Dawn Stephens.

Per the release, Stephens has been missing since 11:00 p.m. on October 24. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink shirt in the Rock Road area.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Misty Dawn Stephens, please contact the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-744-5411.