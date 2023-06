CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating 33-year-old Kimberly M Vandyne. Vandyne was last heard from by her father in April 2023.

Photo courtesy of Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office

Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being and want to know she’s ok. Kimberly is also known by the last name Freeman. If you have any information on Vandyne’s whereabouts, please contact the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 649-2345.